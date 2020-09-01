What to do this week: Yoga on the Lawn

I don’t know about you, but one thing COVID-19 has reminded me of more than anything else is that humans are not meant to sit in a chair for eight hours a day. With joints getting stiffer, but the summer season still going strong, we’re looking into the weekly Yoga on the Lawn series at Tin Roof Brewing Company, set to next take place this Wednesday, September 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. Social distancing measures mean that all guests must bring their own mats and remain 6 feet apart—a distance still perfectly passable by good vibes and soulful stretches.

Check in on the Tin Roof Facebook page for details and potential rain-out dates.