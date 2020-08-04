What to do this week: LSU Museum of Art’s Summer Artist Talk featuring Brice Bischoff

Looking for some summer fun from home? This Thursday, August 6, from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., LSU Museum of Art will host a Summer Artist Talk via Zoom. The talk will feature Louisiana native and LSU alum Brice Bischoff on his long-exposure photographic series on the Bronson Caves, a manmade cave structure located in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park. Created in 1903, the site has since gained cinematographic significance as a filming location for numerous movies and television shows, which are the inspirations for Bischoff’s series.

The talk is free to attend. Pre-register here and see more LSU MOA events here.