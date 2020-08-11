What to do this week: Elizabethan Gallery open house

To kick off its annual summer show, the Elizabethan Gallery will host an open house this Thursday, August 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. This year, the title of the show is Blue Skies and Happy Memories. The exhibition of pieces available for sale will feature new works created by members of the Associated Women in the Arts. Pieces from 25 artists in an array of media highlighting Southern landscapes, waterscapes, flora, historic buildings and architecture will be on display.

Stop by to chat with some of the artists and grab some refreshments. Masks are required. The show will run through Saturday, September 26.