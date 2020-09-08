What to do this week: BRSO Symphony Day

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra may have been forced to sacrifice spring to the gods of COVID-19, but this Thursday, September 10, it’s making up for lost time (and gearing up for its recently announced 72nd season) with Symphony Day, a virtual celebration of the joys of live music all day long.

Featuring 40 musical performances, video interviews with nine of the symphony’s musicians, plus appearances by Maestro Timothy Muffit, Associate Conductor David Torns and Guest Conductor Jeri Lynn Johnson, virtual festivities will also offer a chance to donate to the organization with an added boost courtesy of the longtime support of the Pennington Foundation, which will match all donations up to $25,000. On a typical year, BRSO would have also hosted a special concert for donors by now, so at the end of the day Thursday, donors can stick around for a live, exclusive “thank-you” concert streamable from their devices.

“Symphony Day marks one week before our new season’s opening night,” says Eric Marshall, executive director of BRSO. “We just wanted to find a way to say thank you for everyone’s support, and to remind people that we’re here, we’re important, and to ask for continued support during these difficult times.”

In the meantime, don’t forget to acquaint yourself with BRSO artists and the masterworks of musical greats via the organization’s virtual @Home concerts, still viewable online.

To stay updated on the exact schedule of events, visit BRSO’s Facebook page. To purchase season tickets, learn how to donate, and watch an introductory video by Paula Pennington de la Bretonne, visit brso.org.