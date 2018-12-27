Ways to ring in 2019 in the Capital City

If any holiday brings with it the pressure to have the best night ever, it’s New Year’s Eve. Rather than resign ourselves to wine on the couch for another year, we went searching for some of the best parties being hosted to bid adieu to 2018. Check out our list below:

Family friendly:

Red Stick Revelry is taking over downtown Baton Rouge again this year, with special events with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge starting at 11:30 a.m., a laser light show, music by Phat Hat, a fireworks show, and the annual dropping of the red stick. A full schedule of events is available here.

For adults:

Starting at 7 p.m., the Crowne Plaza is hosting a party with a Louisiana cuisine buffet, an open bar, and music by Carbon Copy Band, the Chase Tyler Band, and The Eddie Smith Band. Tickets, as well as table and room packages, are available here.

The Radio Bar is hosting a New Year’s Eve Dance Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event will feature DJ Mike Larry and a free Champagne toast at midnight. Festive dress is encouraged. For more information, visit the event page here.

Start your night with gambling downstairs at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel and move upstairs to the event center at 11 p.m. for an open bar and show by local cover band AM/FM until 1 a.m. Tickets are available here.

Tsunami Sushi is hosting a rooftop party to end 2018. In addition to the restaurant’s trademark view, the event will feature a DJ, photo booth, Champagne, sushi stations, and more. Tickets are available here and VIP accommodations are available upon request. More information is available here.

Preserve Louisiana, along with Karen and Bill Profita, are hosting the first-ever All that Glitters at the Mansion event at the Old Governor’s Mansion from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The night will include an open bar, passed appetizers, a dinner buffet, midnight breakfast, and music from the Nick Abraham Band. In addition, the party will move further downtown at midnight to watch the fireworks on the river. Tickets and more information are available here.

At the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, The Event, LLC is hosting Ringing in the New Year on the River. Starting at 9 p.m., the semi-formal event will have performances from N’Tune and DJ Doc, as well as complimentary party favors, buffet food and more. A portion of the proceeds from the night will go to the Southern University Top Jags Scholarship Fund. Tickets are available here.

Shannon Ford from E! Network’s Very Cavallari is hosting a New Year’s Eve party at The Trademark starting at 9 p.m., with music by John Gurney and DJ Michael Broz, as well as an open bar and midnight breakfast bar. Visit the event page here for tickets and more information.

Italian restaurant Girasole is hosting a Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Dinner Party starting at 8 p.m. The 1920s-themed event will feature music by a big band trio, as well as a gourmet spread and a midnight Champagne toast. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

For the day after:

The Rum House is keeping the party going with a National Hangover Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with bottomless brunch until 1:30 p.m. and $3 margaritas, beers and tacos all day. Fro more information, visit the event page here.