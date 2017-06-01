Walker Percy Weekend combines Southern food and literature

Join fellow fans of Southern literature and celebrate the life and work of Louisiana novelist Walker Percy next Friday through Sunday, June 2 to 4, in St. Francisville. The 4th annual Walker Percy Weekend is a great way to appreciate the author’s writing and to learn more from renowned Percy scholars.

Good food, live music, bourbon and beer under beautiful live oak trees is guaranteed to set the tone for a wonderful family weekend. And be sure to attend the handful of panel discussions, readings and presentations inspired by Percy’s most famous works.

For more details or to purchase tickets, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.