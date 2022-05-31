Literary and culinary classics combine at Walker Percy Weekend

After winning the National Book Award for his debut novel, The Moviegoer, in 1962, Walker Percy cemented his status as one of the seminal voices in Southern literature—especially for us Louisianans, who counted Percy as one of our own for the many decades he lived in Covington. Now, more than 30 years after his death, literature lovers will continue to celebrate his impact at the seventh annual Walker Percy Weekend this Friday through Sunday, June 3-5. Attendees can expect a weekend filled with food, craft beer, bourbon, music, and a series of panels and readings by Percy scholars all taking place in St. Francisville’s historic district.

For more information and a lineup of the weekend’s events, including Friday’s Bubbles, Beer and Barbecue Over Bayou Sara event, Saturday’s Progressive Front-Porch Tour and Bourbon Tasting, and the same evening’s Crawfish and Craft Beer Dinner, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.