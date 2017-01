Tread BR is hosting another fan-favorite event this week with the return of Tread to Table, a pop-up party that combines healthy eating with a peaceful morning of yoga-inspired exercise—all in a location you may not expect.

This Saturday, January 7, leave the studio behind and stop by The Trademark on Third, located at 326 3rd St. in downtown Baton Rouge, from 9 a.m. to noon for a workout led by Tread BR founder Nicole Williamson and a brunch specially prepared by Magpie Cafe. To learn more about the history of the popular event and what to expect from a typical meal and workout, check out our article from the October 2016 issue of inRegister.



Tickets can be purchased online at treadbr.com/events/2017/1/7/tread-to-table-baton-rouge.