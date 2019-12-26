Toast to 2019: Party pics from the last year

If you’ve been with inRegister since it was known as The Register, you know how important local events are to us. Each month, we feature some of the best events from the past few weeks, spotlighting local organizations and the people who work tirelessly to make them great.

This year was filled with creative themes and fun fundraisers. From Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake’s Gala Goes Global to Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Storybook Soirée to the American Cancer Society’s Best Dressed Ball, these events were the places to not only see and be seen, but to make a difference in the local community.

We rounded up some of our favorite party pics that have graced the pages of the magazine in the last year. Click the images below for a closer look:

