Throw kindness like confetti: Bella’s Royal Celebration set for Sunday

With the goal of instilling the values of “Courage, Belief, Strength and Faith” in the youth of Baton Rouge, the Bella Bowman Foundation will host the first-ever Bella’s Royal Celebration at the Renaissance Hotel this Sunday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. While the foundation also hosts a plethora of adult-oriented events such as Bella’s Ball and Swinging for a Cause, the inclusion of an event geared toward children is only logical, according to Bella’s mother and foundation co-founder Kim Bowman. The nonprofit, which honors young Bella’s fight with pediatric brain cancer, aims to not only raise money for pediatric cancer research, but also to provide comfort and education to the children and families suffering with the reality of cancer.

Featuring special performances by Theatre Baton Rouge as well as visits from superheros and princesses, Sunday’s event is poised to be both a celebration of Bella Bowman’s life and an opportunity for children to learn the immense impact of simple acts of kindness on the lives of all those they come in contact with. In addition to performances and snacks, guests will help directly affect the lives of children in need by making cards for comfort care packages, which will be delivered to the families at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

“Bella touched many people during her life. She left a legacy of courage, belief, faith and strength, which continues to be the focus of the Bella Bowman Foundation,” says Kim Bowman. “We hope this special event inspires our guests to make a difference by being a superhero to others.”

While this event is recommended for children ages 3 to 13, all ages are invited and family participation is encouraged. Tickets are available through the Bella Bowman Foundation.