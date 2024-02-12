Photo courtesy of Theatre Baton Rouge

What to do this weekend: See Theatre Baton Rouge’s ‘The Laramie Project’

|
By
-

Join Theatre Baton Rouge February 16 through 25 as the organization’s actors and actresses tell the compelling true story of Matthew Shepard in the production, The Laramie Project.

Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, was kidnapped and beaten to death in the fields of Laramie, Wyoming, in 1998. The moving show portrays the massive and moving community response to this hate crime and puts on full display the difference between tolerance and acceptance.

Tickets for The Laramie Project are available online now. Performances will be held at Theatre Baton Rouge’s Studio Theatre. For more information, visit theatrebr.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Jump Start Your Heart Valentine’s...

Jump Start Your Heart hosted its annual Valentine's Gala on February 10 at the Renaissance

What to do this weekend:...

Celebrate American Heart Month at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum on Saturday, February 17 at

What to expect at Night...

Celebrate the rich diversity across Baton Rouge at the second annual Night Market BTR, put on by

Opéra Louisiane’s Sing and Swing

Opera Louisiane hosted its annual Sing and Swing event on February 3 at the Crowne Plaza

What to do in Baton...

Baton Rouge has several events planned for you and your boo. Find out what's happening around town

TRENDING STORIES