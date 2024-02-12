What to do this weekend: See Theatre Baton Rouge’s ‘The Laramie Project’ | By Lilly Chastain -

Join Theatre Baton Rouge February 16 through 25 as the organization’s actors and actresses tell the compelling true story of Matthew Shepard in the production, The Laramie Project.

Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, was kidnapped and beaten to death in the fields of Laramie, Wyoming, in 1998. The moving show portrays the massive and moving community response to this hate crime and puts on full display the difference between tolerance and acceptance.

Tickets for The Laramie Project are available online now. Performances will be held at Theatre Baton Rouge’s Studio Theatre. For more information, visit theatrebr.org.