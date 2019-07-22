Theatre Baton Rouge’s Summer Auction Gala INREGISTER STAFF 2 DAYS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It Photos by Sarah Favret. Theatre Baton Rouge hosted its Summer Auction Gala July 20. Tweet Share Pin It There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING Summer sippin’: Rosé roundup with Martin Wine Cellar Celebrate Holly Clegg with a concert fundraiser at the Varsity We didn’t go to Wimbledon, but if we did, we would’ve worn these local finds Ask the wedding expert: Will a wedding planner organize a proposal?
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!