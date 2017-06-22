Theatre Baton Rouge and Tin Roof Brewery team up for post-show shenanigans

This Sunday, June 25, Theatre Baton Rouge will present the final matinee performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and this time, the company invites you to be its guest for a couple of post-show celebrations.

Younger guests can join Princess Belle and the Prince himself at “Belle’s Ball,” sponsored by Brew Haha and Picadilly, an event that promises to be the perfect place to dance and take photos with royalty.

Theatre-goers over 21 can attend “Growlers with Gaston,” a beer tasting and social event sponsored by Tin Roof Brewery.

Guests may purchase tickets to individual events, or to both for a discount. To learn how, call the TBR Box Office at (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.