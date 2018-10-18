Theatre Baton Rouge opens its closet for annual costume sale

A massive sign screaming out “SALE” in bright, bold letters triggers a certain twinkle in shoppers’ eyes. What’s even better than the average sale, though, is a costume sale. Offering out-of-the-ordinary finds, Theatre Baton Rouge is hosting its annual costume sale this Friday, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, October 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Crystal Brown, the organization’s costume manager, items at the sale will vary from costumes that have been used in old shows to old donations to everyday vintage clothing items.

“The styles range,” she says, pointing out old suits, uniforms and even a brand-new party dress. “We have a little bit of everything, and our costumes are very eclectic.”

With everything priced under $30, Brown notes that the gems of Theatre Baton Rouge’s past are just waiting to be uncovered and reimagined in the hands of a new owner. And since the group doesn’t believe in throwing anything away, all of the unsold items will be donated to thrift stores and other discount stores following the conclusion of the sale. Why? Because Theatre Baton Rouge believes in the legacy that clothes, shoes and accessories have. Even if the items are put to use for just a single button or scrap of fabric, Brown says everyone at the organization hopes the clothes that have brought them so much joy on stage will continue to benefit as many people as possible.

For more information on this sale, visit the event page here.