Taste Lebanese culture at St. Jude Hope and Heritage Gala

It’s not too late to purchase tickets to the 2nd annual Hope and Heritage Gala benefiting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The unique fundraiser—co-hosted by Lynne Spears (mother of Britney)—is this Saturday, May 6, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel.

This year’s theme will pay tribute to St. Jude founder Danny Thomas’ Lebanese heritage. Guests will enjoy a silent auction, belly dancing, live music and plenty of Lebanese food. Local restaurants like Serops and Albasha will also prepare several dishes.

To purchase tickets, call the St. Jude regional office at (225) 706-5300 or order online. To learn more about the fundraiser, check out this article from our May issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.