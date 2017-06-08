Sweat for a cause at Yelp Fit Club event this Sunday

This Sunday, June 11, Yelp Fit Club will kick off the summer season with a fitness extravaganza from 2 to 6 p.m. at the new Gymfit facility at 11913 Sun Belt Ct. Now in its second year, the Fit Club event will feature several workout sessions including aerial silks, barre, boxing and more, plus wellness demos, light bites, drinks, raffles and music. Kids are welcome to attend and enjoy airbrush face painting, games and obstacle courses, and photo booths.

Yelp Elites, business owners, trainers, media members and contest winners can also enjoy additional food, extra raffle tickets and a special lounge as part of a VIP area.

This event is open to all with a Yelp account–just make sure you RSVP and wear your comfiest workout clothes! There is a suggested donation of $5 per attendee at the door, which will go to the Miracle League at Cypress Mounds. The Miracle League is a nonprofit that allows children with disabilities to play baseball with their friends and peers. To learn more, check out yelp.com/events.