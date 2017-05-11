Step into a fairy fantasy at Bluebonnet Swamp’s Fae Fest Saturday

For hundreds of years, the swamps and bogs in the lowlands of Louisiana have swathed the state’s natural beauty with mystery and intrigue, places where anything could lurk behind mossy curtains or the still surface of the water. The flip side of of these locales, of course, is that they are also excellent places to practice the art of wonder and discovery, which is exactly what BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp has done for the Baton Rouge community.

Celebrating 20 years in operation, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center will host an all-day, admission-free Fae Fest, a kid-friendly day of whimsical natural activities, this Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids can learn how to enhance their yards and gardens to attract various wildlife—and maybe some members of the fae folk. The event will include face-painting, crafts, games, hands-on activity stops along the swamp trail (including the chance to pet some “dragons”), and even birthday cake. Don’t let the fairies have all the fun—costumes are encouraged!

For more information, visit brec.org.