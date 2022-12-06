St. Jean Vianney’s Christmas market welcomes holiday shoppers this week

Hopping from store to store in search of the perfect gift isn’t always an ideal way to spend the holiday season, and the Internet, while convenient, can often steal just as much time. This is where multi-vendor markets come in handy, like the first annual Christmas market hosted by St. Jean Vianney Catholic School this Thursday, December 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. With 57 vendor booths open to the public in the school’s gymnasium, guests can pay $10 at the door to shop gifts and more from local stores like Forever Lillies, Texture, Giggles, Messengers Gifts and more. The TipsyGypsy Traveling Bar will also be there to make spirits bright by selling drinks and wine.

Ticket sales will go toward hosting more events for the school and its families. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.