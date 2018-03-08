Spring has sprung on LSU’s campus with an event-filled weekend

Head to LSU’s campus for some spring fun. Three fun-filled family events will come together in and around the Parker Coliseum on campus this weekend. With the sun shining and the temperature below 80 degrees, families can enjoy the weekend and the weather with a Spring Garden Show, Chili Cook-off and Spring Car Show.

The annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show will take place inside Parker Coliseum. The show will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 10 and 11. Attendees will see numerous plant vendors and have a chance to shop for other yard, garden and patio items. In addition to this spring plant shopping, the show will host a variety of arts and crafts booths for everyone to enjoy.

“The floor of the coliseum will be transformed into a fascinating world of plants and gardens,” says LSU Agricultural Center horticulturist David Himelrick. “Another annual popular spot [at the Spring Garden Show] is the ‘Kid’s Zone,’ where they can get up close with insects and fun animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo.”

“Chili for Children” is Baton Rouge’s Annual Louisiana State and Regional Chili Cook-off and is being held in front of Parker Coliseum from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds from the Chili Cook-off will benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. There will be 85 contestants, including local teams as well as teams from 16 different states and three countries. A panel of local celebrity judges will determine the winner.

On Sunday, March 11, classic car enthusiasts can visit the Spring Car Show, where the Baton Rouge chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will be sponsoring an open car show. This year, the car show will also be supporting Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The day begins at 9 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m. and live music throughout the day, all for a great cause.

“What an opportunity to eat chili, buy some plants, see some great cars and have a great time!” says Himelrick.

For more information, visit lsuagcenter.com.