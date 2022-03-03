Leisure classes around Baton Rouge to try this spring

As the weather warms into Baton Rouge’s brief spring, the time for inching out of our winter caves has finally arrived. But that doesn’t mean you’ll find us lazing away in the sun (most of the time, anyway). Instead, to help ourselves appreciate the season to its fullest extent, we’re looking forward to stretching our muscles—and our brains—with an array of leisure classes available in the Capital City.

Keep reading for our list of extracurriculars to help you step out of the box and try something new. Go for it! You may even surprise yourself.

Fitness

Beginner line dancing – Put on your dancing shoes with BREC this spring. This instructor-led class will guide you through the ins and outs of line dancing, whether you’re a tried-and-true expert or just starting out.This class is offered through June 28 for people age 55 and older. For more information, visit BREC’s class page.

Pilates – Have you ever thought about trying Pilates, but the thought of going to a studio as a beginner intimidated you out of making the leap? Well, don’t let that stop you. In these BREC classes suited to beginners and old pros alike, low-impact exercises increase flexibility, strength and endurance, all at North Sherwood Forest Community Park. For more information, visit BREC’s class page.

Arts

Writing Nights Live: Poetry Workshop – Get creative with English professor and published poet Carrie Causey for a poetry workshop on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Baton Rouge Community College’s Mid-City Campus. For $65, participants will learn from a community of writers—from beginners to experienced poets. For more information, visit BRCC’s class page.

Wheel-thrown pottery – Interested in pottery? Learn from skilled ceramicists over the course of five weeks this spring. For $130 you will learn how to throw, glaze and fire vessels of your own design. Classes will be held at Baton Rouge Community College’s Frazier Art Annex at 555 Julia Street. For more information, visit BRCC’s class page.

Painting with a Twist – Dust off your paint brushes, palettes and wine glasses for a night of fun hosted by Painting with a Twist. These weekly painting classes happen year round and rely on follow-the-teacher paint instruction. You don’t have to be a “Picasso type” to have a great time. Visit Painting with a Twist’s events calendar at paintingwithatwist.com to learn more.

Cuisine

Indian Dinner Party cooking class – This spring, Red Stick Spice Company will host a cooking class demonstrating how to prepare a multi-course Indian dinner. On April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., London native Paromita Saha will impart everything you need to know to create bengal shrimp curry, masala cauliflower potatoes, peela pulao (lemon rice), red lentils with spinach and nutty spicy chocolate bark. For more information, visit redstickspice.com.

Pizza workshop at Rocca Pizzeria – Ever been curious about how to take your pizza game to the next level? For this April 25 class, Red Stick Spice Company will pair up with Cara Peterson, culinary director at Rocca Pizzeria, to teach you how to craft your own pizza and garlic knots—oh yes, and it all happens amidst a wine tasting. For more information, visit redstickspice.com.

