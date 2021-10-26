The Old State Capitol’s Spirits of Louisiana party is this Thursday

Halloween isn’t just for the kids. Prior to the weekend’s trick or treating, the Old State Capitol is hosting its 5th annual Spirits of Louisiana event. This Thursday, October 28, starting at 6:30 p.m., adults are invited to come dressed in their spookiest attire to sample libations from local distilleries, dine on bites from Heirloom Cuisine, and help highlight local artists and their donated pieces that you can begin bidding on here.

Tickets for the event, which is open to those 21 and older, are available here. And for even more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.