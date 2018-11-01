Slow Food Baton Rouge adds sizzle to the season with its 6th annual Fall Heat

Slow Food Baton Rouge will host its sixth annual Fall Heat chef and mixologist competition on Sunday, November 4, at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens.

This event is back and better than ever with over 10 local chefs coming to showcase their culinary skills, along with products from local farms and local food traditions. “We are excited that we are increasing the number of chefs and mixologists from previous years. We have always held this competition at the Burden Botanic Gardens, and this is a beautiful venue for this farm-to-table event,” says Carl Motsenbocker, Slow Food Baton Rouge board member.

The competing chefs will create several small plates for a panel of local judges to evaluate, and attendees will have the opportunity to vote for “people’s choice” best chef and best cocktail. Drinks, as well as music by the Ben Bell Trio, will accompany the delicious eats.

Slow Food Fall Heat is an annual event that allows local chefs to show off their talents while raising awareness for a more sustainable, local food system. For more information on this event, or to purchase tickets, click here. And to read more about Slow Food Baton Rouge, check out this story from the inRegister archives.