A shopaholic’s guide to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in the Capitol City

In the words of Confessions of a Shopaholic‘s Rebecca Bloomwood, “My heart never beats as fast as it does when I see a ‘reduced by 50 percent’ sign.” I connect with Ms. Bloomwood on a spiritual level. I simply cannot resist a sale. The rush that comes with the perceived snagging of a great deal—I say perceived because I do understand that I often do not need the items at all—is a drug like nothing else. And while my addiction comes at a cost, during the holiday season, my problem turns into a solution as I quickly scoop up gifts for everyone on my list.

This Friday and Saturday are holidays like no other for shoppers everywhere, not just my fellow shopaholics. And, yes, Target is great, but my suggestion to you is to skip the fights—seriously, people get trampled—and instead opt for the comfort of local boutiques. Not only will the gifts be unique, but your purchase will affect more than just the item’s recipient. When you shop local, you directly help a fellow Baton Rougean, and if you ask me, that is priceless.

Children:

Giggles is hosting a “beat the clock” sale on Friday, with 30% off purchases from 8 to 9 a.m., 20% off from 9 to 10 a.m., and 10% off from 10 to 11 a.m. In addition, shoppers will also receive double the loyalty points. For Small Business Saturday, Santa will be in the store from 1 to 3 p.m., in addition to shoppers being entered to win a $200 gift card. Follow along on the Giggles’ Instagram here for more information.

The entire store is 20% off at Victoria’s Toy Station starting Friday and carrying on through Sunday, December 1. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12:30 to 5 pm. on Sunday. For more information, follow along on social media here.

For Black Friday, Tangerine is offering 30% off on all jeans, jackets and sweaters, as well as 20% off the rest of the store. Check out the store’s Instagram here to see what’s in stock.

Olly-Olly will be open for Small Business Saturday, with spend more, save more discounts, as well as a free gift with purchases over $50. Check out the store’s social media here for more details.

The entire store is 20% off this Friday, November 29, at Oh Baby! Moving into the holiday season, the store will be open until 8 p.m. every Thursday starting December 5. Shop through the store’s Instagram here.

Lulu & Bean is offering 20% off storewide (excluding embroidery) on Black Friday, with the first 20 customers receiving a free Musee bath balm and all customers being entered for a holiday prize drawing. The sale will continue on Small Business Saturday, with the addition of cookies from CounterspaceBR. Follow along on social media here for more information.

Apparel:

Sweet Baton Rouge is offering a one-day-only Black Friday edition of it’s Lagniappe Box, which will include three past T-shirts, one brand new T-shirt and four past Lagniappe Box products, all for $60. In addition, the site will also offer discounts on select collections. Through Monday, December 2, orders over $75 will ship for free.

For Small Business Saturday, shoppers who purchase a three-month subscription to Lagniappe Box will receive a free shirt. Also, shoppers who spend $50 or more will receive a free “Support Your Local Makers” bag.

Cyber Monday shoppers can use the code “CYBER” to get a newly released Sweet Baton Rouge logo T-shirt with the purchase of three or more shirts.

Carriages Fine Clothier is offering 25% off storewide from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Black Friday. Follow along on social media here for more information.

Start early at Mae Lah Maternity Boutique, with 20% off the entire store from 10 to 11 a.m., 15% off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 10% off from 1 to 5 pm. The store will also have a $10 rack, as well as a 2 for $25, $50 and $75 racks. Follow the store on social media here to see what’s in stock.

SoSis Boutique is doing Black Friday in reverse, with 15% off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 20% off from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 30% off from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For Small Business Saturday, the boutique is offering 25% off a single item, as well as a free gift with every purchase. Follow the store on social media here for more information.

This Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., maternity clothing will be 40% off at First Glimpse, with all LSU 25% off, all sale baby items an additional 20% off, and the whole store 20% off.

All denim will be 30% off at Wanderlust by Abby this Friday with the code “BF30.” On Saturday, the entire store will be 30% off with the code “SBS30.” And on Monday, the entire website will be 30% off with the code “CM30.” Shop the store online here.

Edit by LBP is continuing its anniversary celebration with a “Thankful for 14 Years” sale on Black Friday, with 14% off all purchases, no exclusions.

Time Warp Boutique is offering 20% off online starting tomorrow, November 28, and running through Monday, December 2. In store, the 20% off will be offered on Small Business Saturday, November 30. Check out the store’s Instagram here for vintage inspiration.

For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Moxi Boutique is hosting hourly discounts, with 40% off from 10 to 11 a.m., 30% off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 20% off from 2 to 6 p.m. In addition, the first 10 customers will receive free “Moxi girl” swag. Follow along on social media here for more information.

Style by Soho is offering 25% off on all jeans, shoes and anything LSU for Small Business Saturday. Check out what’s in store by following along on social media here.

On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers will be able to pull for a percentage off their entire purchases at H Kyle Boutique.

Beat the clock at Hemline Towne Center, with storewide discounts starting with 40% off at 9 a.m. On Small Business Saturday, the store will have 50% off select styles. Follow along on social media here for more information.

Hey, Penelope is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a special discount when you take a picture with the store’s “Shop Local” mural and post it on social media, as well as a candy buffet. Check out this post for more information.

Hemline Highland Road is hosting hourly sales on Black Friday, with 40% off from 8 to 9 a.m., 30% off from 9 to 10 a.m., 20% off from 10 to 11 a.m., and 15% off from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow the store’s social media here for more details.

The entire store will be 20% off at Currie this Friday, November 29, with an extra 20% off sale merchandise. In addition, the first 10 customers will receive a free gift. Check out the store’s social media here to see what’s in stock.

At Chatta Box Boutique, fall sportswear and cocktail is 20% off and select formals and cocktail dresses are 50% off for the entire week. See more on the store’s Instagram here.

Both NK Boutique locations are offering 20% off storewide now, November 27. In addition, the Corporate Boulevard location will be hosting a tent sale on Black Friday. Follow the store’s Instagram here for more details.

For Small Business Saturday, Mingle is offering 25% off on one item and a free gift with purchase. Check out the store’s Instagram here for more information.

Accessories:

REBL Creative is hosting its Thanksgiving sale through Cyber Monday, with most items 50% off. In addition, all orders over $75 will receive a special surprise, and all local orders will receive a card for a free margarita at Velvet Cactus. Shop online here.

Home:

All Christmas ornaments and décor are 30% off now, November 27, at Texture, in addition to 15% off of furniture, lighting and home décor. See what’s in store by following along on Instagram here.

Fig & Dove’s sale lasts from tomorrow, November 28, to Monday, December 2, with free shipping on all orders, as well as $50 off on orders of $250, $100 off on orders of $500, and $200 off on orders of $1,000 with the code “SHOPPINGSEASON.” More information is available here.

Billy Heroman’s is offering 50% off on all retired Vera Bradley patterns, as well as 20% off everything for your tree, 25% off all artificial Christmas trees, 20% off any one item, and a free large ribbon bow up to a $12 value with all wreath purchases through Monday, December 2.

While Trends by Design will be closed on Black Friday, the store is hosting a Small Business Saturday event, with 15% off the entire store. See what’s available on the store’s Instagram here.

Patti Dupree Furniture & Interiors is hosting a $500 giveaway. This Friday and Saturday, shoppers can stop by Dupree’s Perkins Road showroom to sign up to win a gift certificate to be used in-store. The drawing will take place on Saturday, November 30.

For Small Business Saturday, The Keeping Room is hosting hourly discounts and gingerbread house decorating for the kids. Visit the store’s social media here for more information.

Baton Rouge Succulent Company is kicking off the holidays with airplant ornament making and a mimosa bar on Saturday, November 30. Get some inspiration on the store’s Instagram here.

Lamps & Lighting is offering 20% off storewide on Small Business Saturday, with select items marked even lower. Follow the store on Instagram here for updates.

Food:

Red Stick Spice started Black Friday early, with free shipping online for orders over $35 with the code “SHIPITFREE.” Shop online here.

This weekend, Martin Wine & Spirits is hosting a sale on select wines and spirits, as well as a gift card sale, with a $20 gift for you when you buy $100 of gift cards. The sale is in-store only. Find the nearest location here.

To help combat the Thanksgiving hangover, Gourmet Girls is having a detox salad special on Black Friday. In addition, there will also be samplings of new cheese tortes and holiday appetizers, as well as a selection of gifts from the retail section.

Fitness:

At Yoglates 2 South, 3-month and 6-month memberships purchased on Black Friday will receive retail gift cards. Check out this post for more information.

Cosmetic:

Avant Tous Beauty Bar & Spa is doing doorbuster deals for Black Friday, with 30% off all gift card and spa package purchases from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and a surprise deal from 10 a.m. to noon that will be announced the day of. In addition, the spa is also hosting a mid-day Black Friday brunch and free brow bar. Shop online here with the code “BF30.” And follow along on social media here for more details.

Bridal:

Chosen, A Bridal Boutique is hosting a Black Friday Sale from November 29 to Saturday, November 30. One bride from the weekend will win a bridal photo session with Teresa Alvarez Photography. Get more details here.

Bridal Boutique of Baton Rouge is celebrating Black Friday and Small Business Saturday with a sale on sample wedding gowns, with select gowns marked down to $200. Make an appointment here.

This Saturday, November 30, is White Saturday at Blush Bridal Salon, with 10% off bridal special orders, 10% off in-stock wedding dress samples, and an additional 10% off on already reduced wedding dresses. Appointments can be made here.