Shop and adopt at the CAA’s Clear the Shelters event next Saturday | By Sally Grace Cagle -

In partnership with the national Clear The Shelters Fund, Companion Animal Alliance is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, August 26, at its Gourrier Avenue shelter.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., meet adoptable pets while shopping from local vendors such as Parish Pets. Bring the kids, so they can enjoy fun activities including a bouncy house and lunch from one of the food trucks parked at CAA.