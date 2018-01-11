Sales roundup: Winter Wipeout at Wanderlust by Abby, LSU Textile Museum’s Red Carpet Sale, and more

Throughout the month of January, Wanderlust by Abby is holding its Winter Wipeout Sale with 50% off the entire store and 75% off all things Christmas.

NK Boutique’s “biggest tent sale ever” starts today, Thursday, January 11, at the Corporate Boulevard location, with racks as low as $25 as well as special deals on shoes, handbags and other accessories.

The LSU Textile and Costume Museum is hosting a Red Carpet Collection Sale this Sunday, January 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the LSU Human Ecology Building. The unique sale will feature designer and vintage formalwear as well as evening accessories, furs and wraps.

S’well bottles are buy one, get one free at Merci Beaucoup.

Catch up on Christmas thank-you notes with greeting cards and stationary 50% off this week, January 10 through 13, at The Royal Standard.

Select cocktail dresses are 50% off at Chatta Box Boutique.

Winter styles are up to 80% off at Hemline Towne Center.

Love’s winter sale is going on now, with racks up to 50% off.

Fall and winter clothes as well as activewear are on sale at Currie.

Lukka’s Winter Blowout Sale is going on now, with winter items 50-75% off.

All fall and winter merchandise at Russo Ross is on sale for 30%, 50% or 80% off.

B Kids is hosting a winter sale with 50% off winter styles and boots, as well as a $10 rack and $5 basket.

When you consign your ball gowns with Swap Boutique this Mardi Gras season, you’ll receive 50% commission.

Visit Two Blondes before the store closes its doors at the end of January and enjoy 50% off all merchandise at the Farewell Sale.

Pearson’s Travel World Evolution Sale continues with luggage 25% off, gifts 40% off, and all clearance items 70% off.

Keep an eye out for special 20%-off sales at Giggles every weekend in January.

Bella Bella is offering half off of half the store, as well as 25% off boots and booties.

All shoes in stock at Oh Pair Children’s Shoe Boutique are 30-70% off.

Until January 29, when you buy one embossed graphics item at Paper n’ Things, you get one free.

Visit Rush Salon’s Facebook Page to see all the special Mardi Gras hair and makeup packages.

