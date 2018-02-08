Sales roundup: Win a gift card from Perlis, fall and winter markdowns at Carriages, and more

While celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend, post a picture in your Perlis gear, hashtag #mardicraw2018, and tag @perlisneworleans on Instagram or @Perlis Clothing on Facebook for a chance to win a $25 Perlis gift card.

Visit Carriages Fine Clothier for new fall and winter markdowns with select sportswear up to 60% off, all True Grit 40% off, all T-shirts storewide 40% off, select ties and bowties 50% off, and select dress shirts and pants 50% off. Until Saturday, February 10, as part of the end-of-season sale, shoppers will also get an additional 20% off any of the above items.

All Mardi Gras merchandise is 50% off now at The Queen Bee.

In addition to the ongoing Lee Loves Local sale, Dixon Smith Interiors is hosting an all-day unveiling celebration for Vesela Baker’s latest works on Monday, February 12. Baker’s paintings will continue to be showcased in the store following the celebration.

Jenn Ocken Photography is hosting a Valentine’s Sale with 15% off prints with the code LOVEYA2018, as well as 50% off usage rights.

Williamson Cosmetic Center is throwing a month-long “Love Your Skin” event, with special deals on Juvérderm, oxygenating facials, Jane Iredale lip products and more. For a full list of deals, visit williamsoncosmeticcenter.com.

Mardi Gras tees are 30% off at Wanderlust by Abby, both in store and online with the code THROWMESOMETHING.

LD Linens and Decor is hosting a Custom Order Sale through February 19, with 20% off all custom-order bedding, rugs, lighting, upholstery and case goods.

Don’t miss Russo Ross’ Fridaze Trunk Show starting today, February 8, and lasting until Saturday, February 10.

The Backpacker is offering end-of-season discounts, with special deals on coats, ski gear and more.

Massey’s Professional Outfitters is holding its Winter Gear Sale now in store and online.

I Do Bridal Couture’s Mardi Gras Mambo Trunk Show will continue through this Saturday, February 10, with 10% off the purchase of couture gowns as well as a free “Lauren” veil. Book an appointment online here.

Receive 20% off of jewelry, candles, select florals and gifts in honor of Valentine’s Day next week at Patti DuPree Furniture and Interiors.

NK Boutique’s Hollydale location is hosting a Last One Sale, with select items 20% off. Follow NK on social media to see the items.

Mingle is transitioning to spring with select items throughout the store 50% off.

Tomorrow, February 9, visit Salon Raybon for a fresh do and leave with a henna tattoo for $10 or less.

Bridal Boutique is hosting a Venus Bridal Trunk Show February 9 through 13, with special gowns and representatives from the company. To make an appointment, call 225-925-1135.

Mint is transitioning from winter to spring with a sale rack featuring items as low as $25.

Select designer shoes are half off now, February 8, at Edit by LBP.

Bella Bella is continuing its winter sale with half of the clothes in the store 60 to 75% off and shoes and jewelry 50% off.

Sale items are an extra 20% off online at Blu Spero with the code SALEONSALE.

When you book an appointment for hair and makeup at Glo Beauty Bar between today, February 8, and February 17, you will receive a free spray tan.

The Lemon Tree Gifts and Paper just added candles, soaps, diffusers and more to its 50%-off table.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.