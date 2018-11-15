Sales roundup: Trunk shows, sample sales, and more

Today, November 15, through tomorrow, November 16, Edit by LBP is hosting a Lulu Frost Holiday Trunk Show, with opportunities to personalize and consult one of the brand’s stylists. For more information, visit the event page here.

Today, November 15, through Saturday, November 17, RussoRoss is hosting an UNO de 50 trunk show, with some of the jewelry line’s newest collection. For more information, visit the event page here.

Simply Chic Boutique is hosting a Holiday Open House today, November 15, until 7 p.m. The event will feature Britt Hill Interiors, Sarah Bernhardt Art, drinks, giveaways and more. Visit the event page here for more information.

Blush Formal & Bridal Salon is hosting its annual Fall in Love Sample Sale today, November 15, through Saturday, November 17, with dresses starting at $299, as well as dresses for bridesmaids, flower girls and more. To make an appointment, call the store at 225-330-4980.

Select gameday clothing and jewelry is 50% off now, November 15, at Bella Bella.

Next Tuesday, November 20, through Friday, November 30, I Do Bridal Couture is hosting its Winter Sample Sale, with up to 75% off samples and up to 15% off new gown orders. To make an appointment, visit the website here or call the store at 225-361-0377.

Tomorrow, November 16, Sanctuary Home and Gifts is hosting an open house event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Currie is celebrating 13 years today, November 15, with a one-day-only 20% off sale.

Starting today, November 15, Bridal Boutique is hosting a sample sale, with over 300 gowns, as well as dresses for mothers and formal events. The sale will continue through November 30. To make an appointment, call the store at 225-925-1135.

Through Saturday, November 17, both of NK Boutique’s locations are hosting a Pre-Black Friday Sale, with up to 25% off entire purchases, as well as an additional 20% off sale items.

The Keeping Room’s online shop is 20% off now through Monday, November 19.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.