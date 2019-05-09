Sales roundup: Trunk shows at Head Over Heels, Mother’s Day specials at Soho Boutique Salon, and more

Head Over Heels is hosting a whole week dedicated to mothers, with a Gigi New York handbag trunk show and a Julie Vos jewelry trunk show, both running through Saturday, May 11. For more information, follow along on social media here.

SOHO Boutique Salon is celebrating Mother’s Day with a slew of special packages, available through Saturday, May 11. A full list of the pricing and offerings is available here. The salon is also hosting an after-hours event next Wednesday, May 15, to introduce its newest salon service, Botox Bar. Stephens Plastic Surgery and Skincare Aesthetics will be on hand to talk about the procedure, and special promotions and deals will be available. To RSVP, call the salon at 225-768-7546.

Swig bottles are 20% off now at LD Linens & Décor. Follow along on social media here to learn more.

Red Onion is hosting a buy one, get one sale on Macho, Kimberly Queen and Stingray ferns.

Going on now, May 9, at Kiki, for every $100 you spend, you will receive $20 back to use in the store throughout the months of June, July and August.

Through this Saturday, May 11, Simply Chic Boutique is hosting a Mother’s Day Sale, with 30% off all rain jackets and $20 Swell bottles. Click here for more information.

In honor of teacher appreciation week, Avant Tous is offering a manicure and pedicure package for $50. For more information, click here.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.