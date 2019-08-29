Sales roundup: Tailgate parties, Furniture sales, and more

Tonight, August 29, HerringStone’s Boutique is hosting a Tailgate Party from 5 to 7 p.m., with gameday looks, cocktails and 20% off entire purchases.

Christian Street Furniture is hosting a Labor Day Sale. Through next Monday, September 2, custom, as well as solid mahogany, furniture is 20 to 50% off.

Posh Boutique is hosting its annual Tailgate Party tomorrow, August 30, featuring the store’s newest purple and gold pieces, special discounts and more. See the post below to learn how to be entered to win a $25 gift card.

Moxi Boutique’s Tailgate event will take place today, August 29, and tomorrow, August 30. In addition to music and refreshments, the store will also be giving away a $100 gift card.

Friday, August 30, Bella Bella is starting the football season with a tailgate kickoff event featuring Elektra Cosmetics. The event will feature a fully stocked glitter bar, a free gift with purchase, and a BOGO 50% off shoe sale. Follow along on social media here for more information.

Hemline Towne Center and Hemline Highland Road are making room for the new season with up to 80% off on select clothes, shoes and accessories.

It’s never too early to prepare for the best holiday of the year: Mardi Gras. RebL Creative is hosting a buy one, get one free sale on its gold, green and purple earrings.

Kicking off next Tuesday, September 3, Dixon Smith Interiors is hosting a monthlong September Sale, with the entire store on sale, including special orders. Visit the event page here for more information.

Inessa Stewart’s Antiques is hosting a Summer Sale, with up to 50% off throughout the store.

The Royal Standard is hosting a gameday giveaway to celebrate the new season. Visit the event post here to learn how to enter.

The start of a new season means summer styles are on sale now, August 29, at Dee Keller Design.

