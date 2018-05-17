Sales roundup: Super sales, trunk shows, and more

This Saturday, May 19, is The Pink Elephant Antique's last trunk show of the spring. Photo courtesy The Pink Elephant Antiques.

Time Warp, Atomic Pop Shop and The Pink Elephant Antiques are teaming up for a weekend-long Super Sale this weekend, May 18 through 20. At Time Warp, the entire store will be 15 to 75% off, while The Pink Elephant Antiques will host its last trunk show for the spring Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature over 30 dealers, as well as special sales and a Caribbean food truck.

This Saturday, May 19, local artists and designers are coming together for The Foyer’s annual, one-day-only Tent Sale. For more information, visit the event page here.

In celebration of the boutique’s 20 years in business, Bella Bella is offering 20% off purchases for the rest of May .

Wanderlust by Abby is hosting a Sip and Shop event with Lips2Geaux tonight, May 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Until Saturday, May 19,  moms, teachers, and grads get 40% off all purchases at Hey Penelope.

Throughout the month of May, School Time Uniforms is offering 15% off your entire purchase, even if you decide to use the layaway plan.

I Do Bridal Couture is hosting a Rivini and Alyne Trunk Show today, May 1,7 through Saturday, May 19. To make an appointment, call 225-361-0377.

Oh Baby is getting ready for its move into Bocage Village by offering 20% off the entire store, including select items marked down even more.

This Saturday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bumble Lane’s makeup artist Emmy will be on hand at the store and via Facebook Live to demonstrate a summer makeup look that will last through the humidity. For more information, visit the event page here.

Select dining and decor is 20% off online and in stores as part of the Royal Wedding Sale at the Royal Standard.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.

