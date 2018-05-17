Sales roundup: Super sales, trunk shows, and more

Time Warp, Atomic Pop Shop and The Pink Elephant Antiques are teaming up for a weekend-long Super Sale this weekend, May 18 through 20. At Time Warp, the entire store will be 15 to 75% off, while The Pink Elephant Antiques will host its last trunk show for the spring Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature over 30 dealers, as well as special sales and a Caribbean food truck.

This Saturday, May 19, local artists and designers are coming together for The Foyer’s annual, one-day-only Tent Sale. For more information, visit the event page here.

In celebration of the boutique’s 20 years in business, Bella Bella is offering 20% off purchases for the rest of May .

Wanderlust by Abby is hosting a Sip and Shop event with Lips2Geaux tonight, May 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Until Saturday, May 19, moms, teachers, and grads get 40% off all purchases at Hey Penelope.

Throughout the month of May, School Time Uniforms is offering 15% off your entire purchase, even if you decide to use the layaway plan.

I Do Bridal Couture is hosting a Rivini and Alyne Trunk Show today, May 1,7 through Saturday, May 19. To make an appointment, call 225-361-0377.

Oh Baby is getting ready for its move into Bocage Village by offering 20% off the entire store, including select items marked down even more.

This Saturday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bumble Lane’s makeup artist Emmy will be on hand at the store and via Facebook Live to demonstrate a summer makeup look that will last through the humidity. For more information, visit the event page here.

Select dining and decor is 20% off online and in stores as part of the Royal Wedding Sale at the Royal Standard.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.