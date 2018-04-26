Sales roundup: REB-L Creative’s sale on sale, Mingle & Twist Festival, and more

Sale items are an extra 50% off at REB-L Creative online with the code “APRIL.”

The first annual Mingle & Twist Festival is happening tomorrow, April 27, as Twisted Oak Boutique and Mingle in Port Allen join forces for a boho celebration in honor of Mingle’s seventh birthday.

Through May 18, Dixon Smith Interiors is hosting a Spring Sale with 10% off all stock items, as well as discounts on special orders from Vanguard, Lee, Hickory Chair, Highland House, Century, Kravet Fabrics and Duralee Fabrics.

Carriages is hosting a Samuelsohn Made-To-Measure event today, April 26, until 6 p.m. In addition to hosting expert Michael Kern, the event will also feature a special sale, with sport coats and custom suits buy one, get one 50% off.

This Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon is hosting a Sample Sale, with over 100 gowns priced at $500 and under. To make an appointment, call 225-330-4980 or visit blushformalandbridal.com.

Tory Burch items at both of NK Boutique’s locations are 25 to 40% off as part of the annual Tory Burch Spring Event.

Select styles are 30% off at Edit by LBP as part of its Mid-Season Sale.

NK Boutique on Hollydale is hosting a PS The Label & VSA Trunk Show starting today, April 26.

Massey’s Towne Center is hosting a Spring Fest Sale through 28, featuring special discounts on boats and bikes.

Tonight, April 26, from 6:30 to 7 p.m., Varsity Sports and the Bone & Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge are hosting an Ask the Doc event at Kalurah Street Grill to discuss running-related injuries and more with Dr. Mazoch and Dr. Burnham.

Visit Ballins LTD. for its Iris Fall Preview and Stock Event this Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28.

Earthly Concerns’ Annual Tent Sale continues throughout this week with shoes on sale from 30-80% off.

Starting tomorrow, April 27, and lasting through Sunday, April 29, mention McMains Children’s Developmental Center when you check out at any Baton Rouge Barnes & Noble and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the center and its programs. Also, you can support the center by shopping at Barnes & Noble online through May 4 and using the code 12366811. To learn more about the center and its programs, visit mcmainscdc.org.

