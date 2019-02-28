Sales roundup: Perlis giveaway, Bridal trunk shows, and more

Perlis is giving away a $100 gift card this Mardi Gras. To enter the competition, tag @PerlisClothing and hashtag #MardiCraw2019 on Instagram in your post wearing Perlis Mardi Gras attire. The best photo will win. For more information, check out this post.

Tomorrow, Friday, March 1, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon is hosting a Maggie Sottero Trunk Show featuring the spring 2019 collection. Click here to make an appointment online, or call the store at 225-330-4980.

Wanderlust by Abby is hosting a sale with racks of items as low as $10. Follow along on social media for details.

Starting tomorrow, Friday, March 1, and running through Monday, March 4, Bridal Boutique is hosting a Enzoani trunk show featuring a special selection of the brand’s gowns. Call the store at 225-925-1135 to make an appointment.

Over half of Mint’s apparel is 70% off now as the store prepares for spring. Shop in store at Mint’s Corporate Boulevard location or online here.

Select items at Moxi Boutique are 50% to 70% off now. Follow along on social media for more details.

LD Linens and Décor is hosting a Spring Sale, with 20% off on special orders made during complimentary 30-minute design appointments. For more information, check out this post.

The Royal Standard’s Mardi Gras collection is 25% off now. Check out all the items here.