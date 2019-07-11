Sales roundup: Peanut butter drive, Amsale dress event at I Do, and more

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is in need of protein. To remedy the situation, Mimosa Handcrafted is hosting a nut butter drive with partners throughout the community. Drop off a donation of any nut butter through July 13 at Red Onion, Tim’s Garage, Hey Penelope, Wanderlust by Abby, Baton Rouge Succulent Company, FW Gallery, Zanella’s Wax Bar, Earthly Concerns or Counterspace BR. Many of these stores are offering discounts with donations. In addition, you can donate online by shipping the butter directly to the food bank from Amazon. Online purchases can still receive a discount on Mimosa Handcrafted items. For more information, see this post or search #SpreadLoveBR on Instagram.

Swimsuits and coverups are 50% off now, July 11, at Currie.

I Do Bridal Couture is hosting an Amsale Little White Dresses event starting next Friday, July 18, as well as a Nouvelle by Amsale Trunk Show running through Saturday, July 20. For more information, visit the event pages here and here.

Lukka Boutique is hosting a denim sale. Follow along on social media here to see the prices and available pairs.

Head Over Heels is hosting a day-long storewide sale today, July 11. The entire store is 25% off, in addition to racks as low as $10.

Blush Formal & Bridal is hosting a Kelly Faetanini Trunk Show starting today, July 11, and running through Saturday, July 13. The event will feature the designer’s Spring 2020 collection, as well as special pricing. Appointments can be booked online here, or by calling the store at 225-330-4980.

Today, July 11, Chatta Box Boutique is hosting a Mackenzie & Me Pop Up Shop. The store will be open until 6 p.m.

This month’s Mid City Markers Market is this Saturday, July 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. Located on South Eugene Street, the event features the wares of nearly 50 local vendors. Visit the event page here for more information.

Through July 31, clothes are shoes are buy one, get one 50% off at Moxi Boutique.

Custom Linens is hosting a Bastille Day sale, with 20% off all Yves Delorme bedding and bath. The sale will run from this Friday, July 12, to Saturday, July 27.

Love Boutique is hosting its annual Summer Sale, with half off on half of the store’s inventory. Follow along on social media here for updates.

