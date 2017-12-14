Sales roundup: NK Christmas shopping event, Krewe sunglasses at Kiki, and more

A look at sales in the area:

Today, Thursday, December 14, from 2 to 6 p.m, NK Corporate is hosting a Christmas shopping event featuring bowls, pillows, vases and more from Helen Bolin Designs as well as tons of holiday goods from Williams-Sonoma. Another installment of the event will take place tomorrow, December 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. at NK Hollydale.

Today, December 14, shop every style of Krewe Sunglasses at Kiki as the Krewe Tiny House stops by for a daylong visit.

When you take a selfie with Elfie the doll at Simply Chic Boutique, you’ll be entered for a chance to win $500.

Throughout December, Blu Spero Boutique is holding a giveaway for two stacks of Erimish bracelets: one for you, one for a friend. To enter, follow the instructions here.

Giggles Toy Store is continuing their 7 Days = 7 Deals sale today through Sunday, with select items being offered for 20% off.

Artvark Ltd. LLC is having a 15% off storewide sale today and tomorrow.

Don’t miss your chance to get in 4 hairstyles for only $100 throughout the month of December at Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar.

Any bride who purchases a gown through December 30 at I Do Bridal Couture will be entered to receive $500 off their purchase.

Continue to keep a look out for daily sales at Merci Beaucoup’s 30 Days of Christmas sale.

All day today, December 14, Mint is hosting an open house featuring Jane Evans Designs, Trumpets Gifts, Victoria’s Toy Station, Lauren Barksdale Hill, and more.

The Purple Rack Boutique is offering 10% off all purchases in store when you take a selfie in their dressing room.

Hemline Towne Center is giving each customer a $10 gift card when they purchase a $50 gift card.

This Friday, December 15, Hemline Highland Road is hosting its annual holiday party all day long with discounts, cocktails, and more.

All kids’ and baby merchandise is 50% off at LD Linens and Decor.

