Sales roundup: Master Gardeners Plant Sale, Mistletoe in March, and more

A look at area sales and events:

The East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners will hold their 20th annual Plant Sale at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden this Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will showcase more than 8,000 plants specially selected for their preference to the Baton Rouge climate.

Friends of the LSU Textile & Costume Museum will host Your Friends’ Closet Sale this Saturday, March 25, at the LSU Human Ecology Building on the corner of Tower and S. Campus Drives on the LSU campus. The sale will feature gently worn vintage, designer and current clothing for women and men. Early-bird shopping starts at 9 a.m. for a $20 entry fee, and general admission begins at 10 a.m. with a $10 entry fee. The sale ends at 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the museum, which is one of a kind in the state of Louisiana and promotes the understanding of diverse textile traditions.

This Saturday, March 25, the Garden District Civic Association will host its annual Garden and Groove event with the theme “Sail into Spring.” Stop by this neighborhood-wide garage sale for great finds at homes along the route from 8 a.m. to noon, plus lunch from food trunks between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The band Where Y’Acht will also provide a soundtrack of live music from the 1970s and ’80s between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, Mistletoe Market of Baton Rouge will host its Mistletoe in March event at the Belle of Baton Rouge atrium on France Street. This spring shopping extravaganza is just in time for Easter gift-giving, with dozens of booths featuring merchandise from local vendors and artisans.

Merci Beaucoup is having a warehouse sale this Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, with a huge selection of display equipment, clothing, jewelry, vintage items, furniture and decor. The sale, held at 8323 O’Hara Court, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. 20% of all proceeds will benefit Companion Animal Alliance.

This Friday through Sunday, March 24-26, drive down to historic downtown Jackson, Louisiana, for the Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show, featuring dealers from all over the South. The event also features tours of the 1825 Levi House at Plantation Village Studios, the 1816 Feliciana Courthouse and three historic churches. Artists from around the region will be selling their pieces, plants and herbs will be available, lunch will be served at the Gumbo Kitchen, and treats will be available at a candy counter topped with homemade candy, pralines and cookies. Tickets cost $10.

Joseph Ribkoff will have a pop-up trunk show of its spring line at RussoRoss next Thursday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Next Thursday also marks the end of the fall/winter clothing sale at RussoRoss.

Jovani prom dresses are 60% off at Purple Rack Boutique.

Red Door Interiors’ 25% off storewide sale is still going on until the end of March.

Bustle is hosting a Martina Liana trunk show this Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (225) 769-9455 for an appointment.

I Do Bridal Couture will host a Monique Lhuillier trunk show Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (225) 361-0377 for an appointment. Special offers will be available on gowns.

The Keeping Room will host a Jon Hart trunk show this Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free monogramming with every purchase.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.