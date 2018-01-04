Sales roundup: Marisa Baritelli trunk show at Ballin’s, Plenty of post-Christmas deals, and more

To start off the new year, The Foyer is offering 20% off of all large Jen Poe artworks.

Ballin’s LTD will host a Marisa Baratelli trunk show tomorrow, Friday, January 5, and Saturday, January 6, at its Towne Center location, featuring mother-of-the-bride, mother-of-the-groom and Mardi Gras gowns.

Through Sunday, January 7, Christmas merchandise is 75% off both online and in stores at The Royal Standard.

All scarves and beanies are 50% off online at JuJu’s Boutique when you use the code COZY through Saturday, January 6.

Pearson’s Travel World’s is hosting an Evolution Sale, with everything from 25% to 70% off.

Now, January 4, through Saturday, January 6, apparel and shoes are 30% off at Hey Penelope, with an additional 30% off sale items. Frock Candy is hosting a Winter Sale with items up to 70% off. Sanctuary Home and Gifts’ After Christmas Sale continues with 60% off retired Vera Bradley and 20 to 50% off Christmas items.

Featuring 35% to 65% off decorations and more, Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gifts’ after Christmas sale ends this Saturday, January 6.

Boots and booties are 25% off at Bella Bella now, January 4.

Rush Salon is making Mardi Gras season easy with special packages including hair, makeup and airbrush tan. Check here for more details on individual packages and appointments.

Bridal Boutique is hosting a trunk show with The Sky Collection by Eddy K now through Sunday, January 7, featuring dresses from the new collection. Call 225-935-1135 to make an appointment.