Sales roundup: Jon Hart trunk show, Thrift Store treasure hunt, and more

A look at sales in the area:

Tomorrow, October 27, The Keeping Room is hosting a Jon Hart Trunk Show to showcase the brand’s many personalized designs. The event will take place all day at The Keeping Room’s Perkins Road location.

This weekend, October 28 through October 29, Edit by LBP is hosting a pop-up shop with lifestyle brand ATM. Make an appointment with the ATM stylist via Edit by LBP for exclusive help finding the best outfits for you.

The Backpacker is having a winter sale this weekend, October 28 through 29, with special discounts and door buster deals, including the opportunity to buy a ski jacket and pants for only $99 if you are one of the store’s first 40 customers.

Feel pretty in pink with Dee Keller in honor of breast cancer awareness: 30% of proceeds from every sale of pink shoes will benefit breast cancer research.

For the rest of October, nail polish at all Perlis Clothing store locations will be 20% off.

The Purple Cow and Connections for Life are teaming up for a Thrift Store Treasure Hunt October 28. Shop both Purple Cow locations and Connection for Life’s thrift store for chances to win prizes, discounts and entry into a grand prize drawing.

Merci Beaucoup is celebrating its birthday by offering 20% off all in-store purchases this Saturday October 28.

Tonight, October 26, stop by LD Linens & Decor from 6 to 8 p.m. for a special “Girls Night Out” in honor of breast cancer awareness month. Enjoy special discounts, giveaways and more, all benefitting Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

From today, October 26, until Monday, November 6, snap a picture in front of Rodéo Boutique’s new handprinted Instagram wall and post it tagging Rodéo Boutique with the hashtag #shoprodeo to receive 15% off your entire purchase.

Trick or treat at Lukka Boutique all week by picking a pumpkin to get a discount from 5 to 20% off.

Finish up your Christmas shopping in just one stop at the Jolly Jingles Holiday Market this weekend. The market will be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at Celtic Studios this Saturday and will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Don’t miss the one day only Via Spiga pop up at Head Over Heels Boutique tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge Green is giving away 1000 free native trees this Saturday, October 28, at Denham Springs High School, as a part of the organization’s continued efforts in supporting Baton Rougeans post flood.

Join Pure Barre3 at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum at 8:30 a.m. next Tuesday, October 31, for a special, discounted pop-up class. Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.