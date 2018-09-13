Sales roundup: Holiday card sale at The Keeping Room, Pop & Pout at Bumble Lane Spa, and more

Throughout September, The Keeping Room is rewarding everyone getting a jump on the most wonderful time of the year by offering 20% off the price of its in-house holiday photo cards.

Tomorrow, September 14, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bumble Lane Spa is hosting a Pop & Pout event, with a new hydrating matte lipstick line, fall lip looks and 20% off Jane Iredale products. For more information, visit the event page here.

Fireside Antiques is hosting a sale for the entire month of September, with 45% off marked-down items and 20% off all floor samples of the store’s custom furniture.

This weekend, September 14 through 16, The Foyer is hosting a Hello Fall Sale, with savings on items storewide. For a list of discounts and more information, visit the event page here.

Planners are 25% off for the rest of September at Bella Grace Paper + Gifts.

Rogers & McDaniel at Home is hosting a Retail Closeout Sale to clear out its Perkins Road showroom.

Dixon Smith Interiors’ Special Order and Stock Sale is going on now through October 10. The sale applies to stock from LEE Industries, Vanguard Furniture, Hickory Chair and more, as well as special orders. For more information, visit the event page here.

Mardi Gras pre-order is open through the end of September at REB-L Creative.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.