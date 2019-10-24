Sales roundup: Halloween sale at The Royal Standard, Veronica Beard trunk show, and more

The Royal Standard’s Halloween collection is 25% off online and in store. See the full collection here.

Soji: Modern Asian and Sparkle City are teaming up to host Think Pink GNO, a breast cancer awareness event benefitting Susan G. Komen Louisiana, tonight, October 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. The night will include raffles, food, drinks and more. Wear pink to be entered to win a $100 Soji gift card. Visit the event page here for tickets and more information.

The LSU Museum Store is celebrating LSU’s gold game with a Golden Hours Shopping Spree tomorrow, October 25. The sale starts at 4 p.m. with a 10% discount. Each hour until 7 p.m., the discount will increase by 5%. In addition, if you become a new member of the museum, you will receive 25% off all night. More information is available here.

Through Saturday, October 26, Edit by LBP is hosting a Veronica Beard trunk show featuring the brand’s holiday resort extended collection, as well as personal styling sessions.

At Lulu & Bean, select purple and gold items are 40% off. Follow along on Instagram here for a closer look at the pieces.

Through November 2, Custom Linens is hosting a Yves Delorme sales event, with 25% off down duvets, pillows, coverlets and blankets. See the event post here for more information.

Purple and gold items are 15% off now through Saturday, October 26, at NK Boutique Hollydale.

In-house Christmas cards are 20% off at The Keeping Room through next Thursday, October 31. The promotion also includes free return address printing.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Baton Rouge location is celebrating its seventh birthday with three days of sweet events. Today, Thursday, October 24, is Community Appreciation Day, with 15% off cake purchases for teachers, first responders and military and medical professionals who show their badges or business cards. This Friday, October 25, 15% of sales will be donated to The Foster Village, dedicated to helping children and families in the foster system. And on Saturday, October 26, the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. will get free bundtlets for a year; from 12 to 2 p.m. is a family fun event with face painting and samples; and the shop will hand out free pumpkin spice bundtlets from 3 to 5 p.m. while supplies last. Find out more here.

Southern Belles Bowtique is hosting a Fall Sale, with 20% off when you use the code “FALLYALL” at checkout. Shop online here.

