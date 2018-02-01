Sales roundup: Half off planners at Paper N’ Things, Dixon Smith Interiors’ Lee Loves Local sale, and more

All planners and agendas are 50% off at Paper N’ Things.

From Monday, February 5, to Friday, February 16, Dixon Smith Interiors is hosting a Lee Loves Local sale with all stock items and special orders from Lee Industries 25% off.

Varsity Sports is offering 50% off winter apparel at all its locations now, February 1.

SOHO Boutique Salon is hosting an End of Season Flash Sale this week, February 1 through 3, with up to 75% off all items in the boutique section of the salon.

Follow Baby Bump Maternity & Children on social media for an inside look at its biggest sale of the season, with everything from patterned pajamas to chic maternity tops.

Bella Bella’s winter sale continues with half off over half the store, as well as 50% off boots and booties.

Shop $20 racks at Mingle now, February 1.

Rodéo Boutique’s Semi Annual Tent Sale kicks off today, February 1, with items as low as $5.

Today, February 1, through Saturday, February 3, I Do Bridal Couture is hosting a Blue Willow Bride Trunk Show with new 2018 styles, as well as classic silhouettes. To make an appointment, call 225-361-0377. And, when you purchase a dress from the store, you will receive a voucher for 15% off wedding invitations from The Queen Bee.

Boots and booties are 30% off at Blu Spero, both online and in stores.

Glo Beauty Bar is offering a new special, with 3 signature blowouts for $80 or 3 long thick hair signature blowouts for $100.

Select clothing items are 50% off at LD Linens & Decor now, February 1.

Bridal Boutique is hosting a Victor Harper Trunk Show this Friday, February 2, through Sunday, February 4, with gowns from the new collection, as well as a consultant from the company to answer questions about the line. To make an appointment, call 225-925-1135.

This week, February 1 through 3, Southern Sophisticate is offering 25% off all shoes in the store.

McLavy Ltd. is hosting a T-Shirt Sale, with all McLavy T-shirts buy 2, get one free.

Shop newly marked-down sale items ranging from 30 to 80% off at RussoRoss.

