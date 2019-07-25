Sales roundup: End-of-summer sales, A back-to-school event, and more

Today, July 25, through Wednesday, July 31, Solstice Sunglass Boutique is running its Summer Solstice Sales event. The weeklong sale offers 30% off select designer sunglasses, as well as buy one, get one 50% off any pair in the store.

The Queen Bee is hosting a Back to School Event next Tuesday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature Scarlet Designs with backpacks, lunchboxes and more, all with the option to personalize, as well as first-day balloons and chalkboards from Giggles. In addition, The Queen Bee will be offering a discount on things like planners and other desk accessories. More information is available here.

Aria is hosting its annual End of Summer Sale today, July 25, and tomorrow, Friday, July 26, with sale racks as low as $25, as well as 20 to 50% off everything in store.

Now through the end of July, The Foyer is hosting a Christmas in July sales event. The sale features 30% off all Arie Jewelry.

Select shoes are half off in-store at Rodeo Boutique. The sale is live now, July 25, until all sale items are gone.

To celebrate its seventh anniversary, I Do Bridal Couture is offering an entry into seven different giveaways with the purchase of any wedding gown. The special is live now through July 31.

Bella Bella is hosting its annual Peace Out Summer sale with 50% off summer clothing, 25% off all other clothing and 25% off all shoes. The sale is happening at every Baton Rouge location.

Today, July 25, Frock Candy is offering a special discount to any girl participating in Rush. The 15%-off discount will be available on all purchases at both locations and via the store’s Instagram.

Francesca’s is offering 30% off on summer sandals both online and in-store at its Baton Rouge locations.

