Sales roundup: Dixon Smith warehouse sale, Boot bonanza at Bella Bella

A look at area sales and events:

Dixon Smith Interiors is having its semi-annual warehouse sale this Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, with up to 80% off upholstery, casegoods, lighting and accessories.

Now through Sunday, January 28, Custom Linens is having an Yvez Delorme “white sale,” with 40% off all Yvez Delorme bed and bath merchandise.

Call I Do Bridal Couture soon to save a spot for Liancarlo’s fall 2017 collection trunk show next Thursday through Saturday, January 26 to 28. There are also limited spots left for the Rivini Collection trunk show today, Thursday January 19, through Saturday, January 21.

Bella Bella is having a sale this week with 50% off all boots and booties plus 50% off select clothing styles.

Blink Boutique is having a winter sale with prices up to 75% off throughout the entire store.

Today through Sunday, January 22, Blu Spero is offering an additional 20% off sale items. When shopping online, use promo code EXTRA20.

Now through Saturday, January 21, apparel and shoes at H Kyle Boutique are 40% off.

All RussoRoss in-store items are 30%, 50% or 80% off this week.

All jewelry, handbags and gifts are up to 75% off right now at The Silver Sun. This sale will last until the store moves to its new location this February.