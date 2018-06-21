Sales roundup: Dee Keller’s summer sale, BOGO pool floats at Giggles, and more

All styles at Dee Keller are currently 40% off for its Summer Sale.

Until Saturday, grab up all your pool gear at Giggles with buy one, get one free floats.

Bella Bella is hosting a Summer Sale for the month of June, with 25% off clothes and shoes.

For the next week, Rush Salon is offering tea tree scalp massages added to any service for only $30.

Visit Tay James Decor & Gifts to shop its moving sale, with items 40 to 50% off.

Throughout the month of June, SPACES by Erin Tew is hosting its first ever Semi-Annual Sale.

Today is the first day of Mimosa Handcrafted’s Solstice Sunraiser. From now until July 21, 20% of all purchases from the Sunshine collection will be donated to the Alliance for Affordable Energy. In addition, Makers Workshop will donate 100% of profits in sales of the Mimosa Handcrafted’s One Human Family/Hold Strong bracelet until Monday to Raices.

Through the rest of the week, get 25% off all ban.do products at Wanderlust by Abby in store and online with code BANDO25.

Lukka is hosting a Summer Sale, with shoes 50% off and shorts 30% off.

Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography is offering 30% off fine art prints through June 30.

Through the end of June, The Keeping Room is giving away free envelope liners on Haute Lapier letterpress gift enclosure cards.

