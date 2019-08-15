Sales roundup: Clear the Shelters, Girls Night Out at The Keeping Room, and more

This Saturday, August 17, is the nationwide adoption drive Clear the Shelters. Hosted by NBC, the event aims to raise awareness for local organizations while finding forever homes for the animals they are currently caring for. For a list of participating local shelters, as well as more information, visit cleartheshelters.com.

Moxi Boutique is hosting a Goodbye Summer Sale, with 50% off all spring and summer styles. Follow along on social media here for a preview of what’s available in store.

Tonight, August 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Keeping Room is hosting a Girls Night Out to get ready for sorority recruitment. The event will feautre Liquid Gleaux Spray Tans, Emmerson Designs, Adams Apple Florist & Embroidery, Simple Living Concierge Services and plenty of sorority merchandise. Visit the event page here for more information.

Inessa Stewart’s Antiques is hosting a Half Price Sale, with 50% off or more on items with red dots.

In honor of college move-in day, Laura Park poufs are 30% off at The Foyer.

I Do Bridal Couture is hosting a Monique Lhuillier Spring 202 Collection Trunk Show today, August 15, through this Saturday, August 17. In addition to featuring exclusive gowns, special discounts will also be available. To make an appointment, call the store at 225-361-0377 or book online here.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.