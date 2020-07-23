Sales roundup: Christmas in July events, trunk shows and more
The Keeping Room is in the spirit with their Christmas in July sale. Purchase 50 personalized gift tags and get 25 free.
All swim is now 40% off at HerringStone’s.
Through the end of the month, Bella Bella is offering 50% off select clothing items. Shop the sale online with promo code CLOTHING50.
This week, NK Corporate is hosting a trunk show featuring 25% off ALC and Cinq à Sept.
I Do Bridal Couture is hosting an Ines Di Santo trunk show July 23 through August 1. Call (225) 361-0377 to book your appointment.
Perlis is getting ready for the new season with 20-60% off the entire store.
For the little ones, Victoria’s Toy Station has 30% off select items.
Currie is hosting a summer sale, with up to 50% off select styles.
Through this Saturday, July 25, Oh Baby! is offering 30 to 75% off storewide, excluding layettes.
Carriages is offering huge storewide savings. Get 20% off 1 item, 40% off 2 items or 50% off 3 or more items. Select sport coats, suits and summer sportswear are also 50% off.
