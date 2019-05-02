Sales roundup: Celebrate Lemonade Day at the Pink Elephant, Puppy Party at Rodéo, and more

This Saturday, May 4, is Lemonade Day, which encourages kids to learn entrepreneurship through the classic stands. The Pink Elephant Antique Mall is helping these children find their customers by hosting a trunk sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support the mission of Lemonade Day by buying refreshments while perusing merchandise. For more information, visit the event page here.

LD Linens & Décor is hosting a May Day Sale through May 14, with bedding, bath and rugs 20% off. For more information, follow along on social media here.

Tomorrow, May 3, Rodéo Boutique is hosting a Puppy Party, with the store’s mascot Essie and Companion Animal Alliance. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., the store will donate a portion of all proceeds to the shelter through Fur Ball. For more information, see this post.

The Queen Bee teaming up with LeeKay Photography and Throw Me Something for a Mother’s Day Event today, May 2. There will be handprint pottery art and letter writing to make gifts perfect for mom. For more information, visit the event page here.

Mint is hosting a sidewalk sale. Follow along on social media here to get a glimpse at the deals.

Through Monday, May 6, all Cinco de Mayo shirts are 30% at Wanderlust by Abby. Use the code “CINCO” to get the deal online.

Today, May 2, through this Saturday, May 4, NK Boutique is hosting a Weekend Wayfarer Handbags trunk show, with a selection of bright handbags fit for summer looks. Visit the event page here for more information.

Throughout the month of May, Louisiana Casual Living is hosting an Anniversary Sale, with special deals on patio furniture, umbrellas, grills and more. Visit the event page here for more information.

As part of this month’s Free First Sunday event, the LSU Museum of Art is hosting a Mother’s Day Shopping Event from 1 to 5 p.m. on the first floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts. In addition to 25% off one regular-priced item in the LSU Museum Store, the event will also feature free gift wrapping and refreshments. For more information, visit the event page here.

Dixon Smith Interiors is hosting a May Sale for the entire month. Everything in the store, as well as special orders, are on sale through May 31. Follow along on social media here for more information.

