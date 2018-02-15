Sales roundup: Celebrate gal pals with BR Fashion Council, Get wedding ready at White Oak, and more

Tonight, Thursday, February 15, celebrate “Galentine’s Day” with the Baton Rouge Fashion Council with shopping, pampering, drinks and more at Blend Wine Bar from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition to Kat Noel Designs, Sosis, Compel Clothing, So Signature Boutique and Stella & Dot, this event will also feature a free curl bar with Alexa Kiss of Kiss Cosmetics as well as drink and food specials. For more information, visit the event page here.

White Oak Plantation is hosting a Bridal Show this Sunday, February 18, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. with local vendors, specialty cocktails and a fashion show featuring Ashley Renee’ Bridal. Door prizes will also be up for grabs, with one grand-prize winner receiving a honeymoon to Jamaica. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Blush Formal & Bridal Salon is kicking off prom season with a Rush to Blush Prom Event tomorrow, Friday, February 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature over 250 new formals, as well as food, drinks and a 15%-off discount on in-store formals.

All sale items are 70% off at Edit by LBP. Check out the store’s social media for a closer look at what’s on the sale rack.

With a few cold days left, all sweaters are 60% off at Carriages Fine Clothier.

Mardi Gras clothing is 40% off at Oh Pair.

Receive 20% off your next purchase at Hemline Towne Center by signing up for event and sale alerts here.

Final markdowns on boots and more are as low as $10 at Hey Penelope.

Artvark Ltd. is hosting a moving sale February 20 through 23, with 20% off storewide as well as other major markdowns. Follow the store on social media for more updates on the sale and the big move.

Over half the store is one sale at Bella Bella, with 70% off clothing, 60% off boots and 60% off jewelry.

Stock up on ski equipment at The Backpacker’s ski sale, going on now.

Perlis is marking down everything from T-shirts to tuxedos as part of its current sale event.

Valentine’s apparel is 50% off at Frock Candy.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.