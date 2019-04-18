Sales roundup: Bunnies for baskets, Storewide sale at NK Boutique, and more

To celebrate the bunny’s arrival this Sunday, Oh Baby! is hosting a sale with 30% off bunnies, bunny apparel and bunny accessories, as well as 20% off sweaters and shoes. Check the store’s social media here for more information.

NK Boutique is hosting an Easter sale, with 15% off storewide at both the Corporate and Hollydale locations.

Chatta Box Boutique has new additions to its sale rack. Follow along on social media here for a closer look.

Bring your baskets into Giggles and the staff will fill them with goodies tailored to your child’s age and interests.

All full-price The Royal Standard items are 20% off in stores and online. When shopping online, use the code SAVE20 at checkout.

Tomorrow, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, Bridal Boutique is hosting a Christina Wu and Adrianna Papell trunk show, with over 20 additional gowns from the collection. To reserve an appointment, call the store at 225-925-1135.

Is your family heading to Disney this spring break? Sweet Baton Rouge just launched its newest collection, and its theme is based on the most magical place on earth. Shop the full collection here.

