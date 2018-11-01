Sales roundup: Bows & Brides, Beat Bama events, and more

The first annual Bows & Brides event is tonight, November 1, at Yoglates II South from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The night will start with meeting some of Baton Rouge’s bridal vendors, followed by a hot yoga class and wrapping up with a presentation on fashion and nutrition. In addition to all the happenings, the event will also feature giveaways and more. Tickets are available here.

Moxi Boutique is hosting a Beat Bama Tailgate today, November 1, through Saturday, November 3, with gameday attire, accessories and purses buy one, get one 50% off.

At The Queen Bee, all Halloween is 50% off and all LSU party supplies are buy one, get one.

Morgan Claire Boutique is kicking off gameday weekend with a Beers, Burgers & Beat Bama party tomorrow, November 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will have food, drinks and even a few giveaways.

Tomorrow, November 2, and Saturday, November 3, Head Over Heels is hosting a Kelly Wynne event to showcase the brand’s fall handbag collection. For more information, visit the event page here.

NK Boutique on Corporate is hosting a French Kande trunk show today, November 1, through Saturday, November 3.

Select fall merchandise is newly marked down to 30 to 50% off at Lukka Boutique.

Custom Linens’ Yves Delorme sale continues through this Saturday, November 3, with 25% off down comforters, pillows, blankets and more.

Halloween merchandise is 75% off now at The Keeping Room.

