Sales roundup: Bows & Brides, Beat Bama events, and more

Brides-to-be and their parties are invited to the Bows and Brides event tonight at Yoglates II South. Photo by Ashleigh Jayne Photography.

The first annual Bows & Brides event is tonight, November 1, at Yoglates II South from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The night will start with meeting some of Baton Rouge’s bridal vendors, followed by a hot yoga class and wrapping up with a presentation on fashion and nutrition. In addition to all the happenings, the event will also feature giveaways and more. Tickets are available here.

Photo courtesy Moxi Boutique.

Moxi Boutique is hosting a Beat Bama Tailgate today, November 1, through Saturday, November 3, with gameday attire, accessories and purses buy one, get one 50% off.

At The Queen Bee, all Halloween is 50% off and all LSU party supplies are buy one, get one.

Morgan Claire Boutique is kicking off gameday weekend with a Beers, Burgers & Beat Bama party tomorrow, November 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will have food, drinks and even a few giveaways.

Tomorrow, November 2, and Saturday, November 3, Head Over Heels is hosting a Kelly Wynne event to showcase the brand’s fall handbag collection. For more information, visit the event page here.

French Kande jewelry. Photo courtesy NK Boutique.

NK Boutique on Corporate is hosting a French Kande trunk show today, November 1, through Saturday, November 3.

Select fall merchandise is newly marked down to 30 to 50% off at Lukka Boutique.

Custom Linens’ Yves Delorme sale continues through this Saturday, November 3, with 25% off down comforters, pillows, blankets and more.

Halloween merchandise is 75% off now at The Keeping Room.

