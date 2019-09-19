Sales roundup: Boutique Blowout Sale, Wedding dress events, and more

This Sunday, September 22, is the fall Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale. Taking place at the Crowne Plaza, the sale will feature end-of-season clothing, accessories, shoes and more from local stores. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

I Do Bridal Couture is hosting an Anne Barge Spring 2020 Trunk Show today, September 19, through Saturday, September 21. The event will feature the brand’s new collection, as well as special discounts. Book an appointment online here or call the store at 225-361-0377.

For the entire month of September, Dixon Smith Interiors is hosting a storewide sale, with discounts on in-store and special-order items. Visit the event page here for more information.

This Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon is hosting a Stella York Trunk Show, featuring gowns from the fall 2019 collection, as well as special pricing. Appointments can be booked online here, or by calling the store at 225-330-4980.

Through this Sunday, September 22, Bass Pro Shop is hosting a Gear-Up Sale, with up to 50% off items. Shop online and get more information here.

Bustle is hosting a Designer Preview Weekend next Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28. The event will feature gowns by Justin Alexander from his upcoming collections. In addition to the preview, the gowns will also be 10% off during the event. Make an appointment online here or call the store at 225-769-9455.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.